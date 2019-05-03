Varadkar welcomes Ruth Morrissey decision

The Taoiseach has welcomed the €2.1m awarded to Ruth Morrissey who has terminal cervical cancer.

The 37-year-old has won her High Court action over the misreading of smear tests and the failure to inform her of it.

Leo Varadkar said he believes no woman involved in the Cervical Check scandal should have to take a court case. However, he could not provide a date for when a special tribunal will begin.

In Westmeath at the launch of the Fine Gael European Election manifesto, Mr Varadkar said: "I am very glad that the case has concluded, that Ruth Morrissey has received a substantial settlement and that she has been vindicated in taking her case. I know a year ago I said that I didn't want any women to have to go to court, I still don't, I think the Irish public don't want that either. I generally believe that in time it will be possible to settle all cases."

The Taoiseach added: "We have an alternative to court and that is a tribunal. The judge has been appointed and the legislation is now being prepared and that means that women who want to take a case in relation to Cervical Check they will have an alternative and the tribunal will hear cases in private so that nobody will have to take the stand in public and will have access to independent expertise and also will allow those cases to be fast-tracked. I can't give you a date but the target is to have that legislation through before the summer recess."

"It's something that hasn't been done before, we have had other tribunals before but this is very different in nature but our objective is to put in place a tribunal so that women taking these cases have an alternative to court."