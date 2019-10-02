News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Varadkar: UK proposals do not meet objectives of backstop

By Michelle McGlynn
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 06:32 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the latest proposals from the UK do not fully meet the agreed objectives of the backstop.

Vardakar spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone shortly before 6pm.

Mr Varadkar indicated that he would study the proposals in further detail and would consult with the EU Brexit Task Force and our EU partners.

He is expected to speak with European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, and with other EU heads of Government over the coming days.

The EU Commission said that Mr Juncker would speak to the Taoiseach this evening and “will listen carefully to his views".

The Taoiseach will also hold bilateral meetings with the Swedish and Danish Prime Ministers tomorrow and Friday in their respective capitals.

Mr Varadkar said that he wants to see a deal agreed and ratified and will continue to work towards this goal in unity with our EU partners.

The Taoiseach and the British Prime Minister agreed that they would speak again next week.

'A complete lack of regard for Ireland': Irish politicians respond to Johnson backstop proposals

