Varadkar to warn of hard-border threat to people of NI when he meets Johnson

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 08, 2019 - 09:07 AM

Brexit and the north's executive will be discussed in details when the Taoiseach and British Prime Minister meet for the first time in Dublin tomorrow.

After a tumultuous week in Westminster, Mr Johnson will cross the Irish Sea for the talks as a no-deal Brexit edges closer.

Leo Varadkar will warn Boris Johnson about the threats a hard-border poses to the livelihoods of people in the region, according to the Sunday Business Post.

It follows suggestions from the British PM that he won't abide by a law which forces him to seek a Brexit extension from Brussels if no new agreement is reached.

Reports in the UK this morning suggest that Mr Johnson is “preparing for a Supreme Court showdown” over plans to delay a no-deal Brexit beyond the current October 31 deadline.

