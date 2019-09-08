Varadkar to warn of hard-border threat to people of NI when he meets Johnson

Brexit and the north's executive will be discussed in details when the Taoiseach and British Prime Minister meet for the first time in Dublin tomorrow.

After a tumultuous week in Westminster, Mr Johnson will cross the Irish Sea for the talks as a no-deal Brexit edges closer.

Leo Varadkar will warn Boris Johnson about the threats a hard-border poses to the livelihoods of people in the region, according to the Sunday Business Post.

It follows suggestions from the British PM that he won't abide by a law which forces him to seek a Brexit extension from Brussels if no new agreement is reached.

Reports in the UK this morning suggest that Mr Johnson is “preparing for a Supreme Court showdown” over plans to delay a no-deal Brexit beyond the current October 31 deadline.