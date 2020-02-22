Varadkar to seek ‘parity’ with FF if in coalition

Outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is set to press his rival Micheal Martin for equal treatment for Fine Gael if it enters coalition with Fianna Fail.

In the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders over a potential 'grand' coalition, Mr Varadkar is expected to highlight that both parties won a similar number of votes in the election. This is despite Fianna Fail coming back after the election with 38 TDs compared to Fine Gael's 35.

Mr Martin at the meeting is expected to try and find common ground between the two on issues such as housing, health and climate change.

But the talks, likely to take place on Tuesday, will be exploratory, as Fine Gael is only meeting later in the week about a mandate to start actual negotiations.

Speaking in Brussels, Mr Varadkar said:

“And it [those talks] could only ever happen on the basis that there is full respect for the fact that we did win 450,000 votes in this election, we have 35 seats. We didn't win this election, but we have almost as many seats and votes as Fianna Fail and not that many fewer than Sinn Fein.

“But I don't see any evidence yet that that is recognised by any other party.”

The talks come after the Dail failed to nominate a Taoiseach on Thursday, an impasse that resulted in Mr Varadkar resigning but staying on in an acting role.

Sources close to Mr Varadkar said he would seek “parity” when he meets Mr Martin. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Tanaiste Simon Coveney, party chairman Martin Heydon and Helen McEntee are contenders for the party's negotiating team, if and when one is agreed.

The Greens next week will also begin bi-lateral talks with other parties on areas, including housing and climate change.

There has also been criticism about Sinn Fein “hiding” the fact its former leader Gerry Adams and non-elected officials are part of its negotiating team.

Additional reporting: Cianan Brennan