Varadkar to Johnson: No such thing as a clean Brexit

Main points

Boris rules out border checks

Direct rule in NI “contrary to the St Andrews agreement”

Mr Johnson says he wants to restore the Stormont Assembly

Leo: "No backstop is no deal for us."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that can be no clean break when it comes to Brexit, whenever it occurs.

Speaking to reporters as the two leaders met for the first time at Government Buildings, Mr Varadkar made clear that a no-deal Brexit has profound consequences for Ireland.

He also stated that the Irish Government is open to backstop alternatives but "we haven't received such proposals to date".

Mr Johnson was pressed by reporters about what alternatives he has and replied there are an abundance of them but said he was not in a position to share them today.

But he did say:

I can tell you Leo, I want a deal.

“We both agree we have much to discuss, we accept the democratic and sovereign decisions to leave the EU,” Mr Varadkar said.

However, in my view, the story of Brexit won’t end if the UK leaves the EU on October 31 or January 31. There is no such thing as a clean break.

A “no-deal [Brexit] will cause much disruption to Ireland, ” Mr Varadkar added. “All issues which we have resolved in the Withdrawal Agreement agreed by 28 governments. We'll have to deal with issues like tariffs and state aid, ratified by 28 governments.”

Mr Varadkar added that organising trade deals with the US and other governments would be a “Herculean task”.

Addressing the media, a disheveled Prime Minister said he wanted a Brexit deal by the end of October and that he was ready to confront attempts by the House of Commons to block a no-deal exit.

Speaking alongside Mr Varadkar at Government buildings Mr Johnson said he was bringing ideas on ways to resolve the Irish border backstop but that a breakthrough was unlikely on Monday.

He made clear that he wants a deal to avoid a crash-out scenario, but insisted Britain will leave on October 31.

Twice Mr Johnson was asked about being to the border while being either Foreign Secretary or Prime Minister, and both times he failed to answer the question.

He did say: “I’ve seen the old border and how absolutely vital it is we keep the open border, on the plan, it’s fairly obvious, we need to find a way of ensuring that the UK is not kept locked in backstop arrangement while giving Ireland the assurance that it needs,” he said.

Whether it’s electronic pre-clearance or concept of the unity of island for agri-foods, and other ideas we’ll bring forward to address the full range.

“I don’t underestimate the technical problems but I do think there is a way through.”

Mr Varadkar said: “In the absence of agreed alternative arrangements, no backstop is no deal for us.

All it does is kick the can down the road for another 14 months.

Mr Varadkar also said that direct rule in Northern Ireland would be: “Contrary to the St Andrews agreement” and “we want to see east-west institutions used to full effect to give us an opportunity to have a consultative role in any big decision in Northern Ireland.” On Mr Johnson’s comments that he would rather be found “dead in a ditch” than seek an extension, Mr Varadkar said he did not feel the same.

He added: “It’s important we remember that this is not about politicians, it’s about protecting people’s jobs, business and peace and security – and if an extension is required to do that, well I think any politician should be prepared to do that.”