Varadkar to end St Patrick's trip to US by marching in Chicago parade

Saturday, March 16, 2019 - 11:22 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Taoiseach will march in the Chicago St Patrick's Parade later today as his US series of engagements comes to a close.

He spent last night discussing the plight of the undocumented Irish in America.

Leo Varadkar's US St Patrick's week visit ends with him marching in the famous St Patrick's Day Parade in Chicago later.

Following that, he will step aboard the Tourism Ireland Greening Boat Trip down the green river to launch a new book on the success of greening global landmarks.

His series of engagements begin this morning with mass in Old St Patrick’s Church.

Varadkar: DUP do not want no-deal Brexit

The plight of the undocumented Irish and immigration reform has formed a key part of the Taoiseach's visit.

Last night, he met emigrant support groups funded by the Irish government.

They discussed the E3 Visa which the government hopes will be available for Irish citizens soon.

But that will not solve the problem of the undocumented Irish living in the US for years.

That is something the Taoiseach says will require much more comprehensive reform.

