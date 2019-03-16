Varadkar to end St Patrick's trip to US by marching in Chicago parade

The Taoiseach will march in the Chicago St Patrick's Parade later today as his US series of engagements comes to a close.

He spent last night discussing the plight of the undocumented Irish in America.

Leo Varadkar's US St Patrick's week visit ends with him marching in the famous St Patrick's Day Parade in Chicago later.

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Here's how orange dye turns the Chicago River green. Thanks to Plumbers Local 130 for the demo last year. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/SxU90WouTA— Ed Curran (@EdCurran) March 16, 2019

Following that, he will step aboard the Tourism Ireland Greening Boat Trip down the green river to launch a new book on the success of greening global landmarks.

His series of engagements begin this morning with mass in Old St Patrick’s Church.

The plight of the undocumented Irish and immigration reform has formed a key part of the Taoiseach's visit.

Last night, he met emigrant support groups funded by the Irish government.

Look who I bumped into in Chicago: none other than ⁦@MichaelRingFG⁩ who’s here representing Ireland (and Mayo!) for #SPD2019 pic.twitter.com/G2hFbSdQMb— Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) March 16, 2019

They discussed the E3 Visa which the government hopes will be available for Irish citizens soon.

But that will not solve the problem of the undocumented Irish living in the US for years.

That is something the Taoiseach says will require much more comprehensive reform.