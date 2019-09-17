Varadkar: 'Some jobs and some companies won't be saved' in no-deal Brexit

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has admitted some Irish jobs and companies will be forced to close as a direct result of a no-deal Brexit regardless of any protections the Government puts in place.

Mr Varadkar issued the grim warning as the Dáil returned on Tuesday, saying "some jobs won't be saved".

Speaking during the first leaders' questions debate of the new Dáil term, Mr Varadkar said with just six weeks to go before a potential October 31 no-deal Brexit Ireland must face the realities of what might happen.

Asked repeatedly by Labour leader Brendan Howlin for "detailed" plans similar to Britain's no-deal Yellowhammer documents and for how much money the EU will give to protect Ireland, the Taoiseach said some people will suffer regardless of what protections are in place.

"I would rather be in the position where the country is borrowing money to save jobs rather than borrowing money to pay the dole.

"But no deal will be damage limitation. Some jobs and some companies won't be saved," Mr Varadkar said.

Mr Varadkar said that he needed to "be honest with people as well".

He added that the Government "will put together a package that will be significant, that will be meaningful and will allow us to save those jobs and businesses that are viable in the long term."

Mr Howlin responded to the Taoiseach's comments by again demanding information on the Government's exact plans.

However, Mr Varadkar said he cannot do so as the information will not be fully signed off on until next month's budget.

- additional reporting by Digital Desk staff