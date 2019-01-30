NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Varadkar sets out unchanged Irish position on backstop during phone call with Theresa May

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 06:58 PM
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has rebuffed demands from British Prime Minister Theresa May to re-open the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, insisting it is the only viable option.

The Taoiseach and Mrs May spoke on Wednesday afternoon by telephone following the vote in the House of Commons which seeks to set aside the provision for a backstop in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

During the conversation, Mr Varadkar set out once again the unchanged Irish and EU position on the Withdrawal Agreement and the backstop, noting that the latest developments had reinforced the need for a backstop which is legally robust and workable in practice.

According to a note, the Prime Minister indicated that further consultations are taking place in London. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch over the coming period.

Earlier, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker described the agreement reached after 18 months of negotiation last November as “the best and only deal possible”.

And he told MEPs in the European Parliament in Brussels: “The debate and votes in the House of Commons yesterday do not change that.

The withdrawal agreement will not be renegotiated.

Mr Juncker said he would stay in close contact with Mrs May and would “listen to her ideas”.

But he added: “I will also be extremely clear about the position of the EU.

"Yesterday’s vote has further increased the risk of a disorderly exit of the UK.”

READ MORE: Coveney: Anyone who threatens peace process will not be forgotten

Tuesday’s Commons vote demanded the replacement of the backstop with “alternative arrangements” to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

But the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier told MEPs that “no-one, on one side or the other, can say very clearly and precisely what form these alternative arrangements will take”.

Insisting that the plan remains “at the heart” of the EU’s efforts to protect the single market, Mr Barnier said: “The backstop is part and parcel of the withdrawal agreement and this agreement will not be renegotiated.”

The prime minister’s spokesman said: “The EU had said it was seeking clarity — there had been suggestions that the backstop was not the main issue of concern, which had originated in Brussels.


KEYWORDS

PoliticsBrexitTheresa MayLeo VaradkarIrish backstopDeal

Related Articles

Belgians lobbying BBC to move to Brussels after Brexit, reveals director-general

Barclays to move €190bn to Ireland and double Dublin staff as Brexit looms

May plea for Brexit renegotiation hits wall of resistance from EU

Shannon Airport calls for funding support

More in this Section

'We still have hope': Family of man missing in Malaysia since New Year's Day

Man not entitled to see records arising from 'unconfirmed' child abuse claims by wife, appeal court rules

House prices to rise by 4%; govt called on to introduce legal right to housing

Women ‘should not have to leave Northern Ireland for abortion’


Lifestyle

Here's how to cash in on your clutter

Meet Ireland's first certified 'de-cluttering' consultant, Cork woman Vera Keohane

GameTech: Evil returns and it is a good thing

Larry Gogan on turning down the BBC and the truth about some of those Just a Minute quiz answers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »