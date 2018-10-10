Home»Breaking News»ireland

Varadkar seeking to extend confidence and supply deal until 2020

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - 07:02 AM

The Taoiseach and Micheál Martin have spoken about renewing the confidence and supply arrangement keeping the government up.

The original agreement was for three budgets, the last of which was presented yesterday.

Last night the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil spoke about renewing their deal that is keeping this government in place.

They have agreed to engage and appoint negotiating teams to discuss renewing the deal.

Officials are to start setting that up this week.

The two leaders are at odds about what they want.

READ MORE: #Budget19: A summary of the main points

Leo Varadkar wants a two-year extension to the deal with an agreement to hold an election in 2020.

Micheál Martin has only talked about a review of the current deal.

There is disagreement over timelines as well - the Fianna Fáil leader happy enough to let this go on over a number of months, while Leo Varadkar wants it done by Halloween.

Many in Fine Gael are itching to take advantage of good poll numbers with a November election.

While some in Fianna Fáil think the party would gain nothing by renewing the deal that has kept them in a kind of opposition limbo.

With the budget out of the way, the confidence and supply arrangement is likely to dominate the conversation in the halls of Leinster House over the coming weeks.

