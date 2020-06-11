Varadkar says FG will put 'fiscal hawk back in the cage' to get economy going

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told a meeting of the Fine Gael that his party will “absolutely put the fiscal hawk in the cage” for a few years in order to get the economy going again.

Speaking about the ongoing programme for government talks with Fianna Fail and the Greens, he said there were still "another few days" left in them.

There was a need to build infrastructure but at a certain point to tackle the deficit and this needed to be agreed with Fianna Fail and the Greens, he said.

Farmers will also be incentivised by a new scheme, paid by monies raised by carbon taxes, he said, under the next government.

The parties were also trying to agree to better childcare and homecare packages, he said.

“Things that aren't in the programme for government won't be on the table,” he told party senators, TDs and MEPs at the online meeting, stressing the need to "nail down" principles for five years, according to sources at the meeting.

Roads projects already committed to by the last two governments had to be completed under the deal, added Mr Varadkar, but Fine Gael were willing to allow for extra funds for cycling and walking structures.

The parties were still trying to negotiate whether a 7% annual cut in greenhouse gas emissions was achievable over the coming years. Fine Gael were also conscious how this might affect rural Ireland , he said.

Regarding the pensions reform row with Fianna Fail, he said a failure to move the pension age forward to 67 next year would cost an extra €400m.

Mr Varadkar said there could be "another couple of days left" in the talks.