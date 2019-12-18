News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Varadkar rules out state covering insurance costs for crèches in crisis

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 01:08 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has ruled out the state covering insurance costs for crèches in crisis and insisted that the controversy is "under control".

Addressing concerns about thousands of children being left without crèche places in the coming weeks, Mr Varadkar said it would be “totally reckless” to wander in and cover bills for private businesses

Cover this week could not be found for some 1,300 childcare facilities after one of two insurers left the market at short notice.

Families, elected representatives and now the government are scrambling to try and ensure facilities can get insurance quotes before cover runs out in the weeks ahead.

Speaking in the Dail, Mr Varadkar faced opposition concerns and questions about the crèche insurance crisis. He said he knew families were worried about crèche closures and increased fees.

Only Allianz is providing cover and efforts are underway to sign up facilities, the Dail heard.

Mr Varadkar said 869 of the 1,300 had now been given quotes and the balance could be processed within a short timeframe.

Nonetheless, he conceded that the vast majority of services would see low level insurance costs increases and that the average cover was €60 per child a year for cover under Allianz.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin questioned why the government had been slow to react to the crisis, especially given his TDs had raised concerns about crèche cover as early as last April.

The sector was in crisis, declared Mr Martin.

Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald pressed Mr Varadkar about the state covering increased insurance costs for childcare facilities. But Mr Varadkar firmly ruled this out.

He said he was confident the situation was “under control” and would be “resolved.”.

Nonetheless, he said for the state to wander in and ask no questions and cover bills for private company would be an “entirely reckeless” thing to do.

