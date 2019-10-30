Varadkar rules out pre-Christmas election

Upload 12:15: The Taoiseach is understood to have ruled out an early general election.

At a meeting of Fine Gael Ministers this morning Leo Varadkar said he will not go to the polls before Christmas.

Pressure had been building on Mr Varadkar to make a dash to the polls while there was a window in the Brexit process with the UK heading for a Christmas election.

But he is understood to have ruled that out this morning in a meeting of his Ministers.

A source said May 2020 remains the date the Taoiseach wants for an election here.

Speaking on RTÉ radio today, Fianna Fáil’s finance spokesperson Michael McGrath has claimed that “some Fine Gael ministers” want a general election so they can get out of their portfolios “because they are failing”.

When asked to which ministers he was referring, Mr McGrath said “health and housing”.

Earlier: Taoiseach warned against calling snap election

The Taoiseach has been warned against calling a snap general election as the UK heads for the polls.

Leo Varadkar is coming under pressure from some of his ministers to collapse the government.

A general election will be held on December 12 in Britain with UK prime minister Boris Johnson expecting a "tough" election battle.

Some in Fine Gael think there will not be a better time, with a Brexit deal agreed in principle and the latest opinion poll putting them 8 points clear of Fianna Fáil.

That poll found that Fianna Fáil had fallen from 28% to 24%. But three of the last seven polls have had Micheál Martin's party ahead.

However, Fianna Fáil Finance Spokesman Michael McGrath warned trying to rush through the bill that gives effect to the budget so an early election can happen would be a costly mistake.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Coveney is going to update Cabinet on the Brexit state of play later today.

He is due to tell his colleagues that Irish preparations for Brexit need to continue even with the Brexit delay to January.