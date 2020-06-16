Varadkar puts on brave face as TDs grumble about challenges

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has defended Fine Gael's decision to enter government with Fianna Fail and the Greens and also pledged the new coalition will roll out a strong stimulus package for the country next month.

But he and senior ministers faced criticisms from Fine Gael’s parliamentary party meeting last night over the government deal with the other two parties, including that it would damage rural Ireland.

Mr Varadkar and Tanaiste Simon Coveney outlined how the deal would create 200,000 jobs over five years. He defended the legitimacy of his party and the other two being in coalition together, having received over 50% of the vote.

The proposed committee to defuse the coalition row would complete its work within six months, he said. But there was no guarantee Fine Gael will accept its results.

Outgoing Rural Affairs Minister said at the meeting that he would “worry about rural Ireland” with the Greens in government.

“I don’t know where we are going to get all the money to implement the Greens policy.”

He queried what would happen with the banning of gas exploration. It is also understood that he attacked Fianna Fáil TDs.

TD Bernard Durkan said Fine Gael would face challenges now both outside and inside government: “The opposition are going to seek ways of dividing and conquering,” he said

He said Fine Gael and the new coalition would need to make a "serious impact" on the housing crisis to survive.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney tried to allay rural and farmer fears and said that he expects most carbon emission cuts to come in the latter half of the decade.

A number of Munster parliamentarians also said they would back the deal, even though it proposes scrapping the Shannon LNG terminal.

TD Patrick O’Donovan said that things could "only get done" in government.

Earlier, party leader Leo Varadkar said he had a “twinge of regret” handing over the role of government leader.

But he also dismissed claims the government deal would delay issues with commissions.

He quipped that there were critics who would say that was a “recipe for indecision”, but such paths had worked out well in recent Irish history.

He said there would be a robust July stimulus package to create jobs and further economic supports announced in October’s budget.

He confirmed that all three parties would count voting from members on the proposed deal on Friday week on June 26 and that a new government would need to be up and running quickly after to pass laws.

Mr Varadkar also said that it was not necessary for the markets to see exact predictions about reducing the government's deficit in the programme for government. Instead, he reiterated that the deficit would be tackled “once there is a return to growth”.