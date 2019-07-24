Varadkar plans showdown talks amid tension on backstop

Additional reporting by Juno McEnroe

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is set for showdown talks with Boris Johnson late next week after the incoming British prime minister won the Conservative Party leadership race by a two-to-one majority.

The likely talks timetable was indicated last night as Mr Varadkar offered his congratulations to Mr Johnson, while opposition parties urged him not to blink when it comes to the backstop.

In a short statement on Twitter yesterday, Mr Varadkar said he “looks forward to an early engagement” with the incoming prime minister.

While no firm timelines have been put in place, it is expected these discussions will occur in Dublin late next week after Mr Johnson potentially travels to Belfast and Brussels for separate talks on Northern Ireland and Brexit.

The Irish Government was last night in diplomatic mode over Mr Johnson’s rise to power, with Tánaiste Simon Coveney saying ministers are prepared to work “constructively” with the new prime minister through the “challenges” of Brexit.

However, the warnings from opposition parties were more stark, with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin telling reporters at the MacGill Summer School in Co Donegal last night that Mr Johnson’s tenure raises “enormous fears” for Ireland. He said:

The accession of Boris Johnson to Downing Street quite rightly raises enormous fears for the future of relations between the governments, and also London’s policy towards Northern Ireland

“Anyone in Dublin who met him during his time as foreign secretary will tell you the many ways in which he failed to show the slightest level of understanding about the operations of the Good Friday Agreement or the deep problems raised by Brexit.

“I note from Boris Johnson’s student days through to Mayor of London that he has had a capacity to change, to move to the centre ground when required. One hopes that that capacity to adapt will materialise now in the coming weeks in terms of Brexit.”

Labour leader Brendan Howlin was equally clear in his concerns, saying Mr Varadkar must not blink on Brexit during his meeting with Mr Johnson, and that he has just “100 days to hold firm on the border backstop”.

Speaking to reporters at Leinster House, Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said of Mr Johnson’s upcoming tenure: “I don’t think it’s good for British politics, and it certainly won’t be good for Ireland.”