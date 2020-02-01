Varadkar not worried about election poll placing Fine Gael in 3rd place

The Taoiseach says he is not worried despite another poll which shows a downward trend for Fine Gael.

Sinn Féin has overtaken Fine Gael to become the second most popular party.

Fianna Fáil hold onto their lead on 23%, followed by Sinn Féin 21% with Fine Gael trailing on 19%.

A survey of a thousand voters was carried out by The Times Ireland and Panelbase between January 24 and 30.

Leo Varadkar acknowledges Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin are ahead of his party right now but adds that it is very tight.

"It's one poll and it's an online poll done by a company that hasn't done polls in Ireland before," he said.

"If it's correct it would see both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael losing seats in this election, which I think isn't something that anyone would have predicted a few weeks ago."

He added: "There's another poll out this evening so let's see how that goes."