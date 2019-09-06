Varadkar not expecting a breakthrough from meeting with Johnson

The Taoiseach has joked that the House of Commons could make a lot of money if it adopted a pay-per-view model given the drama unfolding over Brexit.

Appearing at the Kennedy Summer School in New Ross, Co Wexford, tonight, Leo Varadkar added that he is not hopeful of any progress on Brexit when he meets his British counterpart next week.

Asked what he expects from his meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson in Dublin on Monday, Mr Varadkar said: "I'm not sure yet... what I don't expect is any sort of breakthrough."

But he said he hopes the meeting, which Mr Varadkar suggested could last up to two hours, will be an opportunity to establish a personal relationship with Mr Johnson and to search for common ground in regard to the EU withdrawal.

He also hoped to talk about Northern Ireland separately from the Brexit issue, particularly in regard to the Assembly.

When asked about Brexit and the chaotic scenes in Westminster this week, Mr Varadkar joked: "I think if the House of Commons went pay-per-view, they would make a lot of money."

Mr Varadkar also warned that UK will not have a post-Brexit Free Trade Agreement with the EU for many years to come and said "they would be breaking records" if they manage to hammer out a deal in three or four years as has been suggested.

He added: "Brexit was not our decision but is one that we need to deal with it."