Varadkar open to confidence-and-supply agreement with FF even 'if the shoe was on the other foot'

By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 09:18 AM

Update: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that “if the shoe was on the other foot” and Fianna Fáil had the majority after the next general election then Fine Gael would have to consider a confidence-and-supply agreement.

Fine Gael’s policies would have to form part of any such agreement he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Yes, we would have to give consideration to that. We would have to negotiate a Confidence and Supply Agreement. A lot of our policies would have to form part of any such agreement.

Earlier: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he does not have sleepless nights over Brexit, but acknowledged that the issue is worrying.

He told Newstalk Breakfast that the forthcoming Budget will be different because of Brexit and dismissed Fiscal Advisory Council criticism.

"There is a difference between running a country and running a business. As politicians we have to respond to the demands and needs of the people," he said.

When asked about bookies odds that he is no longer favourite to be next Taoiseach, he responded: "I don't think the gloss has worn off, it's normal for opinion polls to go up and down, bookies odds change, it's not something that concerns me."

Yesterday, Mr Varadkar indicated at the Fine Gael pre-Dáil think-in that he believes May 2020 is the "right time" to hold the next general election.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has called on TD Noel Grealish to clarify comments he allegedly made about migrants.

The Independent TD is alleged to have made derogatory comments about asylum seekers at a meeting in Oughterard in County Galway.

Deputy Grealish supports the government in most votes in the Dáil.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called on him to make a statement about the meeting.

- Additional reporting Digital Desk

