News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Varadkar: No perfect solution to avoiding hard border

Varadkar: No perfect solution to avoiding hard border
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 12:01 PM

The Taoiseach says the government does not have a perfect solution for avoiding a hard border if there is a no deal Brexit.

Leo Varadkar says he has been looking at a number of possible solutions with the European Commission.

They include treating the entire island of Ireland as one economic zone to protect the EU's single market.

Other options are checks on goods at business level or at factories.

But Mr Varadkar says none of those are ideal scenarios.

"We don't have a perfect solution. We all know that the best solution for Ireland would be for the UK to remain in the EU, but they have decided that is not possible," said Mr Varadkar.

"The second best solution would be for them to stay in the single market and the customs union which effectively is a transition period.

"But they say they are not willing to do that...maybe for a few years, but not indefinitely.

"And the other best solution is a backstop, either a UK wide backstop or a Northern Ireland backstop. We don't mind which one it is."

READ MORE

Fresh appeal for information on murder of woman who went missing after '87 Bowie concert

More on this topic

Many thousands of jobs to be lost in no-deal Brexit, UK Business Secretary warnsMany thousands of jobs to be lost in no-deal Brexit, UK Business Secretary warns

I didn’t want to be little girl crying wolf over Brexit, says outgoing PM MayI didn’t want to be little girl crying wolf over Brexit, says outgoing PM May

Johnson insists ‘common sense’ breaking out over getting Brexit doneJohnson insists ‘common sense’ breaking out over getting Brexit done

Boris Johnson insists ‘common sense’ breaking out over getting Brexit doneBoris Johnson insists ‘common sense’ breaking out over getting Brexit done

TOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Fresh appeal for information on murder of woman who went missing after '87 Bowie concert Fresh appeal for information on murder of woman who went missing after '87 Bowie concert

Funeral of Santina Cawley, 2, to take place today Funeral of Santina Cawley, 2, to take place today

'High-risks' in three mental health units in Cork and Dublin'High-risks' in three mental health units in Cork and Dublin

UK soldiers who served in the Troubles ‘to be protected from unfair prosecution’UK soldiers who served in the Troubles ‘to be protected from unfair prosecution’


Lifestyle

Peri-menopausal changes can begin anywhere from the age of 35 onwards as levels of progesterone and oestrogen typically begin to decline. Taking steps to support your hormonal health naturally at this stage should help you to transition more easily.Ask Megan Sheppard: I’m 45 and have started to get the occasional hot flush.

Summer's bounty of green leaves, tomatoes and herbs makes for the easiest meals to eat whatever the weather.Liquid gold: Top eight luxury olive oils

Operation Transformation dietitian Aoife Hearne believes women need to be realistic about their post-pregnancy bodies, writes Ciara McDonnell.'Snapping back into shape isn't normal': Dietitian Aoife Hearne gets real about post-baby weight loss

The music, the stress, the long hours, and, of course, the memories — Pat Conway recalls his time working at the Lobby and how he misses it, writes Ellie O’Byrne.'Right then, we’ll see you all back at the Lobby' - Reminiscing music, long hours and good memories

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »