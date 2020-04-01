News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Varadkar: New Government 'a few weeks away'

By Press Association
Wednesday, April 01, 2020 - 03:21 PM

Leo Varadkar has said Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are close to reaching a programme for government and will start approaching smaller parties.

The two negotiating teams are meeting again today to discuss policies for a possible programme for government.

Progress on forming a government has been slow since the inconclusive result of the general election on February 8.

Speaking in Dublin today, the Taoiseach said: “There are discussions under way with Fianna Fáil at the moment and we hope that either this week or next week to agree a joint document with them and that would allow us to approach third parties like the Greens, Social Democrats and Labour.

“We are a few weeks away and people are working on it but I also think people understand that the number one priority for all of us at the minute is dealing with Covid-19.

Mr Varadkar said the current caretaker government has no requirement to pass any legislation.

“However that is an issue that could arise in the coming weeks.”

“When the election happened a few months ago, it was my party’s view that we should enter opposition. We stepped back and allowed other parties to try and form a government.

“They were not successful and as a result of that we have now stepped in to try and work with other parties to form a government.”

Asked if he thinks he will still be Taoiseach next month, he said: “Obviously that is something that is up for discussion with Fianna Fáil but they are a party who have slightly more seats than us and we recognise that.

“I don’t think anyone’s focus is on what jobs they are going to hold in a week’s time or a month’s time. My focus is on dealing with this public health emergency and minimising the economic damage and ensuring our society and economy can bounce back.”

