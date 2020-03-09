Varadkar: 'National and international' crisis with Covid-19

Acting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there is a “national and international” crisis with Covid-19 as he announced emergency laws and €3bn in aid to battle the spread of the virus.

In an unprecedented move, the Government and health authorities have announced that sick pay will be covered for workers and that health resources will be boosted in the days ahead.

Mr Varadkar said that it is possible that the virus could spread to as much as 50% to 60% of the population.

He will speak with other EU leaders today about preventative measures and how the bloc can act together, including on flight restrictions.

“The virus can’t be stopped but it can be slowed and the impact of it can be reduced,” said Mr Varadkar.

“We have no treatment, no vaccine, and no immunity so this is going to be a society response as it is going to be a medical one.

"As a consequence of that, all necessary resources will be mobilised, both financial and human, but those are not unlimited.

“We will stay in the contagion phase as long as possible but we will move to the delay phase and the mitigation phase in the weeks ahead.”

He said it is important that the Government’s response is “modulated” and “calibrated” and done at the right time over the coming weeks and months.

“We only have so many arrows in our quiver and it is really important that we don’t fire all our shots at first,” said Mr Varadkar.

Some €430m in extra funds has been agreed for the HSE while two tranches of €200m will be transferred from Brexit emergency funds to fight the virus and help businesses.

While the St Patrick’s Day Parades have been cancelled in Dublin and Cork the vast majority of people who get COVID-19 in the next couple of weeks will most likely pick it up from at home, from family, from friends or from prolonged human contact, said Mr Varadkar.

He advised that people should try to limit the number of social gatherings they attend, to keep their distance from people with respiratory problems and if sick to stay at home or away from work or those who already have severe illnesses.

Certainly for older people and those with underlying illnesses this is very serious and could be fatal.

A total package €3bn is being set aside, Mr Varadkar said, as he also said the Government has the capacity to borrow.

“This could go on well into next year,” said Mr Varadkar, as he said money could become shorter as the year goes on.

Mr Varadkar advised that there should “not be panic buying” by households but that if a vaccine is not developed after some time that this might be “not like anything in living memory.”

Nonetheless, despite the cancellation of the major events, Mr Varadkar said it is the case that for the vast majority of people with COVID-19, they will experience “very mild illness”.

But medical staff will be challenged in the weeks ahead, he admitted: “Even if our health service was twice the size it is now, we would still struggle.”

The Government also agreed emergency laws to ensure more workers are covered for sick pay.

This will cover the self employed and no minimal PRSI contributions will be necessary.

The six-day rule for being sick will also be waived while the rate of illness benefit will be increased from to €305 per week for a maximum period of two weeks of medically certified self-isolation.