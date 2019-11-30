Varadkar: Murphy to cooperate with any inquiry into parliamentary attendance records and expense claims

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that Cork Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy is willing to cooperate with any inquiry into his parliamentary attendance records and expense claims following widespread criticism about his absenteeism from the Dail.

The controversy centres over the Cork North Cental TD's time over the last two years working for the European People's Party in Europe (the EU political grouping for Fine Gael) as opposed to being in the Dail or his constituency, while still claiming his €96,000-year salary.

The Irish Examiner revealed last week that Mr Murphy is now set to step down as a TD shortly to take up a high-profile job with the European Commission.

His resignation will also give the Fine Gael-led government another headache when it comes to Dail votes.

Fianna Fáil has been very critical of Mr Murphy. The Opposition party has called for the Dáil's ethics body, the Committee of Members' Interests, to investigate his record.

Speaking earlier, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan admitted that his party colleague, Mr Murphy, had "a number of questions to answer”.

He said it was "incumbent" on the former Minister of State for European Affairs to answer those questions.

Asked about the controversy as he arrived in Dublin Mid West for a by-election count there this evening, Mr Varadkar said his TD would cooperate with any probe.

“I was in contact with Dara earlier today. He's willing to provide documentation and cooperate with any investigation that may be carried out either by the ethics committee in the Dail or by the standards commission.

“He is not going to be trialled by media but he is willing to cooperate with any statutory investigation and he is willing to stand over the fact that he was present for at least 120 days in Leinster House.”

He said it was up to the Ceann Comhairle or the Houses of the Oireachtas to review attendance record rules for TDs.