NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Varadkar meeting Macron for Brexit discussions

Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 06:31 AM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will hold Brexit talks with French President Emmanuel Macron today.

The bilateral meeting in Paris comes ahead of talks between Mr Varadkar and German Chancellor Angel Merkel, who is due to visit Dublin on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Government said the meetings were a demonstration of strong and unwavering EU solidarity with Ireland over Brexit.

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron (Thibault Camus/AP)

“The Taoiseach and President Macron will take stock of the latest developments in Westminster, and discuss the scenarios which may arise, including the possibility of a request for an extension, or ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement, in advance of the extraordinary meeting of the European Council on 10 April,” the spokesman said.

They are also expected to discuss the forthcoming EU summit in Sibiu, Romania, as well as the European Union’s budget for the period after 2020.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the Taoiseach said he was looking forward to meeting Mr Macron “at this critical juncture” in Brexit.

“I will thank him for the ongoing solidarity from France, including the clear commitment that the Withdrawal Agreement must include an operational backstop to avoid a hard border,” Mr Varadkar said.

READ MORE

Ambulance staff hold fifth day of strike action over union choice

“I am keen to discuss the possible scenarios arising from this week, particularly how the European Council should respond to a request for another extension, should there be one, and ongoing efforts to secure ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement.

“As I have indicated, it is now up to the UK to show how it plans to proceed and avoid a no-deal scenario.

“We are preparing for all outcomes, and have prepared intensively for a no deal. But no one should underestimate the difficulties that a no deal will present, for all of us.”

READ MORE

Venezuelan judge moves to strip opposition leader’s immunity

- Press Association

More on this topic

UK Cabinet meets to consider next steps after British MPs reject Brexit deal alternatives

MPs reject latest options to resolve Brexit

Varadkar and Macron to discuss Brexit deadline extension

Poll on unity will bring challenges: Are we ready to move over border vote?

KEYWORDS

BrexitEmmanuel MacronLeo Varadkar

More in this Section

‘Long-standing feud’ results in convictions for five men

Coveney: Prepare for no-deal Brexit

Cork airport launches eight new routes

British MPs reject four options as Brexit deadlock continues


Lifestyle

'I'd like to do that': A tale of a Cavan man who was in flying form

'Even people like Ed Sheeran are a positive influence', says Cork guitarist Bill Shanley

Making Cents: Thousands have inadequate health insurance cover

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »