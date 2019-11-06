News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Varadkar: Ireland gripped by ‘epidemic of gender-based violence’

Varadkar: Ireland gripped by ‘epidemic of gender-based violence’
Ana Kriegel
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 02:40 PM

The Taoiseach said his heart goes out to the parents of Ana Kriegel as he acknowledged Ireland is gripped by “an epidemic of gender-based violence”.

Leo Varadkar was pressed in the Dáil on his Government’s record on supporting victims of sex crime by Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger.

Ms Coppinger described the 14-year-old schoolgirl’s murder as the “most extreme example of sexual assault and misogyny” Ireland had seen.

She referenced alleged offences against other females, including what she described in the Dail as “reports of famous sports celebrities strutting around with impunity despite sexual assault allegations”.

Ruth Coppinger (Tom Honan/PA)
Ruth Coppinger (Tom Honan/PA)

Responding to her criticism that the Government was not doing enough to reform the justice system or invest in support services or education, Mr Varadkar began by expressing his sympathies to Ana’s parents.

“My condolences and also my heart goes out to the parents of Ana Kriegel,” said the Taoiseach.

“I saw them speaking yesterday and I just can’t image what they are going through and what they will go through for the rest of their lives because of what happened to their beautiful daughter.”

Mr Varadkar’s comments come after two 15-year-old boys convicted of Ana’s murder in Lucan, Co Dublin, in May 2018 were sentenced on Tuesday.

Boy A, who was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault, was sentenced at the Central Criminal Court to life, with a review period after 12 years.

Boy B was sentenced to 15 years’ detention, with a review after eight years.

Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)
Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

During leaders’ questions in the Dail, Mr Varadkar told Ms Coppinger: “There is an epidemic of gender-based violence in Ireland and indeed across the world. And it does need to stop. And you asked me what the Government is doing about it and we’re doing quite a lot.”

He listed the law changes and initiatives the Government had undertaken to protect and support victims of sex crime.

Ms Coppinger, who last year famously displayed a thong in the Dail chamber as she alleged a victim-blaming culture in Ireland’s courts, said the Government was not doing enough.

“On the three counts of how complainants are treated in court, funding and education you have failed abysmally over the last year,” she said.

Claiming alleged rape victims were continually not being believed in courtrooms, the TD referenced reports of an Irish sport star facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Is it any wonder we’ve reports of famous sports celebrities strutting around with impunity despite sexual assault allegations,” she told the Dail chamber.

“Are women to go into hiding every time such a figure decides to go on a night out.”

READ MORE

Ana Kriegel trial 'a master class in how criminal trials should be run'

More on this topic

Ana Kriegel trial 'a master class in how criminal trials should be run'Ana Kriegel trial 'a master class in how criminal trials should be run'

Ana Kriegel murder trial summary: Ana was dead within 40 minues of 'bounding out of the house'Ana Kriegel murder trial summary: Ana was dead within 40 minues of 'bounding out of the house'

Ana Kriegel's father reacts to sentencing: 'Justice has been served' Ana Kriegel's father reacts to sentencing: 'Justice has been served'

'You will have the opportunity to return to your families': Ana Kriegel trial judge sentences boys'You will have the opportunity to return to your families': Ana Kriegel trial judge sentences boys


Ana KriegelLeo VaradkarTOPIC: Ana Kriegel

More in this Section

One-use cups to be hit with 25c levy as one of several new environmental charge proposalsOne-use cups to be hit with 25c levy as one of several new environmental charge proposals

Secretary general to explain €2.9m justice department spend on consultantsSecretary general to explain €2.9m justice department spend on consultants

Court hears boy, 6, from Cork sexually assaulted in ‘game of torture’ over 30 years agoCourt hears boy, 6, from Cork sexually assaulted in ‘game of torture’ over 30 years ago

Development chief urges culture change in housebuildingDevelopment chief urges culture change in housebuilding


Lifestyle

Clare Meade knows all about cats — so much so that she’s founded a hospital that tailored exactly around their needs. It’s the subject of a new RTÉ series, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Feline Better: The cat hospital tailored exactly around their needs

Sausages are pretty much an Irish staple, apparently we eat 15,000 of them a year.Currabinny Cooks: How to cook up an affordable midweek dinner - with sausages

I am in my sixties and have a brown patch on my cheek ... is there anything you could suggest that might lighten the dark patch?Skin Nerd: What can I do to lighten a brown patch on my cheek?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »