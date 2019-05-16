NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Varadkar: I would never criticise anyone for protesting at Trump visit

Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 03:01 PM

The Taoiseach has said he would never criticise people protesting at the visit of US president Donald Trump to Ireland.

Leo Varadkar said he did not agree with Donald Trump in many matters but that the office of the US president had to be afforded respect.

His comments came ahead of the anticipated visit of Mr Trump to the country in June.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Trump would be welcome in Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Speaking in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said: “This is a democracy, and peaceful protest is part of democracy, and I would certainly never criticise anyone for taking part in a protest if that’s the way they wish to express their views.”

But he also said the president of the United States would be welcome in Ireland.

“As has been the case always in the past, the president of the United States is welcome in Ireland,” he said.

“It is important that … we respect the office, even if people have particular views about the current incumbent.

“The links that exist between Ireland and America are very strong and they are about the economy and jobs, they are about citizenship. There are family links too and cultural links and we want to keep those links strong.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was attending Inspirefest at the BGE Theatre in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Trump is expected to visit between June 5 and 8. It is thought he will use his Doonbeg golf resort in County Clare as his base.

The Taoiseach is expected to meet Mr Trump at another hotel in the area, Dromoland Castle, on a date between June 5 and 7. The five-star hotel was where former US president George W Bush met then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern in 2004.

Mr Varadkar said the government had not yet received official confirmation of the visit, adding that protocol dictated the announcement must come from the White House.

“So the announcement, if and when it comes, will come from the White House,” he said.

But he added that he was aware of the criticism levelled by many at Mr Trump. The Taoiseach said he had been among his critics.

A lot of people have been very critical of President Trump including me on occasion on issues around climate for example, on his opposition to free trade, on the criticisms that he’s made of the European Union, on issues such as women’s rights.

“I’ll have the opportunity, as I’ve had in the past, to raise these issues with him in person but I understand that other people will wish to do by means of protest.”

Asked whether there were any policy areas that he agreed with Mr Trump on, Mr Varadkar replied: “I’m sure there are. I’m absolutely sure there are (but) it’s always the differences that spring to mind. Let me think about that.”

READ MORE

Taoiseach urges people to respect office of US President amid Trump's visit to Ireland

- Press Association

More on this topic

Taoiseach urges people to respect office of US President amid Trump's visit to Ireland

Pressure for Taoiseach to share climate change & LGBT concerns with Trump ahead of Ireland visit

Trump issues order to protect US communications from foreign adversaries

Donald Trump to meet Leo Varadkar during brief visit to Ireland

KEYWORDS

Donald TrumpLeo Varadkar

More in this Section

Ireland near top for opioid deaths as number of fatalities increase

Tánaiste voices concern at ‘loose comments’ on prosecution of NI veterans

Viewing points set up to watch Cork's newest bridge being put in place

Sinn Féin: Theresa May gave no guarantees over outstanding rights issues


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about A-beauty, the Aussie skincare trend taking over

Sustainability Month special: How going green can still be stylish

What is moringa? The new superfood could help beat stress and fatigue

From Kim Kardashian to Alicia Keys: Five celebs spreading skin positivity

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »