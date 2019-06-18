News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Varadkar: I was wrong to say women affected by CervicalCheck would not have to go to court

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 03:53 PM

The Taoiseach has admitted he was wrong to promise that no woman affected by the CervicalCheck scandal would have to go to court.

Cabinet ministers have approved the legislation to allow for a tribunal to hear the cases of women affected as an alternative to court.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted he should not have promised women last year there would be no need for them to go to trial.

"I was wrong about that at the time," said Mr Varadkar.

I didn't understand at the time that there would be situations whereby the facts would be disputed and the whole issue of negligence would be disputed.

Today's legislation comes as the State Claims Agency confirmed it will appeal the court ruling made in favour of terminally ill Ruth Morrissey.

Mr Varadkar says lawyers for the State contacted counsel for Mrs Morrissey last Thursday and Friday to inform them of the intention to appeal her case.

Mrs Morrissey's lawyer has said they only found out about the appeal through the media at the weekend.

"I'm advised that the laboratories indicated that they would appeal this case in open court some weeks ago and that was reported in the media at the time," said Mr Varadkar.

"State counsel contacted counsel for Ruth Morrissey last Thursday and Friday which was before the story appeared in the papers and contact has been ongoing since then."

