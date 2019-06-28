News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Varadkar: I think no-deal Brexit can be stopped

Friday, June 28, 2019 - 01:52 PM

The Taoiseach believes a no-deal Brexit can still be avoided.

Leo Varadkar is in Manchester to attend the British-Irish summit, with the implications of Brexit high on the agenda.

Both the hopefuls to become the next British Prime Minister have said they would take the UK out of the EU without a deal if they have to.

The Brexit deadline is on October 31 - little over three months after the new Tory leader will be chosen.

"Whether Brexit is stopped or not is not my business that is a decision for Parliament and the people of the United Kingdom but I think no-deal can be stopped," said Mr Varadkar.

"I think there are lots of ways that can be done - either through revocation of Article 50, through Parliament deciding that it thinks there should be a second referendum or by ratifying the Withdrawal Agreement."

Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon along with representatives from the Channel Islands are in attendance at the summit which will cover key political developments over the past six months.

Mr Varadkar is expected to reiterate his regret that there is still no Stormont Assembly up and running.

