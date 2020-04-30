News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»BREXIT

Varadkar: I have not discussed coronavirus or Brexit with Boris Johnson in weeks

Varadkar: I have not discussed coronavirus or Brexit with Boris Johnson in weeks
By Press Association
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 02:30 PM

Leo Varadkar has admitted he has not discussed Brexit or coronavirus with Boris Johnson for several weeks.

The UK Prime Minister and his fiancee Carrie Symonds announced the birth of a son on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson, who has just recovered from coronavirus and spent three nights in intensive care, has returned to work at Downing Street where he is leading the response to the pandemic.

He is expected to take a short period of paternity leave at some point later this year.

Boris Johnson (Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA)
Boris Johnson (Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA)

Independent TD Michael Lowry raised the issue of Ireland’s preparations for Brexit in the Dáil on Thursday and said it had fallen off the agenda since the pandemic started.

The Taoiseach said the issue of Brexit has not gone away but he has not spoken to his UK counterpart about it in several weeks.

He said: “In the last couple of days I contacted him to wish him well on the birth of his baby boy. Previously I was in contact with him regarding his illness.

“We have not had a chance to speak about substantive issues such as coronavirus and Brexit since the middle of March but he is back to work this week.”

READ MORE

Taoiseach reveals 'slow and gradual' plan to lift lockdown restrictions

More on this topic

UK ‘will not subordinate’ laws to EU after deadlocked Brexit trade talksUK ‘will not subordinate’ laws to EU after deadlocked Brexit trade talks

Political movement from EU needed to break trade talks deadlock – No 10Political movement from EU needed to break trade talks deadlock – No 10

Barnier blasts UK for 'refusing to commit seriously' in Brexit talksBarnier blasts UK for 'refusing to commit seriously' in Brexit talks

Brexit transition must be extended for two years, insists Scottish ministerBrexit transition must be extended for two years, insists Scottish minister


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Boris JohnsonBrexitcoronavirusLeo VaradkarTOPIC: Brexit

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up