News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Varadkar hoping to 'resolve the situation facing the undocumented Irish' in US

Varadkar hoping to 'resolve the situation facing the undocumented Irish' in US
Last year's annual Shamrock Ceremony
By Aoife Moore
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 12:01 AM

The Taoiseach will travel to Washington DC today for a series of engagements as part of the annual St Patrick’s Day programme.

Questions had arisen over whether the trip would go ahead as both America and Ireland grapple with the coronavirus outbreak.

American media have reported that Mr Trump had been considering asking foreign dignitaries not to attend the White House in an effort to limit the potential spread.

Mr Trump has already been in direct contact with one man who has tested positive for the virus, and reportedly shook his hand at an event.

Meanwhile, the annual St Patrick's reception on Thursday, hosted by the Irish Ambassador to the US, Daniel Mulhall, was cancelled.

Leo Varadkar had also planned to attend the United Nations in New York on Tuesday but cancelled the trip on Monday to concentrate on the “evolving situation” at home.

However, his trip to the US capital is set to go ahead with the Taoiseach flying directly to Washington on Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, Mr Varadkar will give a keynote speech at an event hosted by the Ireland Funds, before, taking part in the traditional St Patrick’s Day events in Washington DC on Thursday.

He will be hosted for breakfast by Vice President Mike Pence, followed by a bilateral meeting with President Trump at the White House.

He will then join senior members of Congress, for the annual St Patrick’s Day Lunch hosted by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

On Thursday afternoon, he will join the President and Mrs Trump for the traditional Shamrock Ceremony at the White House, and will attend the Ambassador’s St Patrick’s Day Reception that evening.

Mr Varadkar, speaking on Tuesday said the annual trip is a valuable opportunity for Ireland.

“I will use my meetings with President Trump and other senior US politicians to emphasise the strength and importance of Irish-US bilateral relations, particularly our economic ties,” he said.

I intend to discuss issues including EU-UK relations, Northern Ireland and the US role in protecting the Good Friday Agreement.

“There was positive news this week in relation to the legislation to expand the E3 Visa programme, and I look forward to getting an update on how we can resolve the situation facing the undocumented Irish in America.

“This is a relationship that cannot be taken for granted and I intend to use my visit to Washington DC to deepen these ties, while also promoting EU-US relations.”

READ MORE

Coronavirus: 10 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland; Total now at 34

More on this topic

State scales back St Patrick’s Day trips for ministersState scales back St Patrick’s Day trips for ministers

Madison Square Gardens joins world landmarks going green for Patrick's DayMadison Square Gardens joins world landmarks going green for Patrick's Day

St Patrick’s Day plan to dye River Liffey greenSt Patrick’s Day plan to dye River Liffey green

River Liffey to be dyed green for Paddy's Day, tourism chiefs sayRiver Liffey to be dyed green for Paddy's Day, tourism chiefs say


TOPIC: St Patrick’s Day

More in this Section

Varadkar and Martin decide parties 'should now commence in depth detailed talks'Varadkar and Martin decide parties 'should now commence in depth detailed talks'

Airport chief in call to remove tax on short-haul flightsAirport chief in call to remove tax on short-haul flights

Construction firm begin action against protesters blocking entrance to social housing scheme in DublinConstruction firm begin action against protesters blocking entrance to social housing scheme in Dublin

Government's €116bn 'Project Ireland' plan is invalid, environmental group tell courtGovernment's €116bn 'Project Ireland' plan is invalid, environmental group tell court


Lifestyle

Let's fasten our seatbelts as a trip back in time is on the itinerary when we tune into episode three of the Home of the Year tonight.Time travel on the cards in tonight's Home of the Year

The Witcher did it first — but it won’t be the last. HBO has confirmed that The Last of Us is being adapted for television, with Sony’s classic tale of the zombie apocalypse coming to screens next year.Game Tech: Another game gets TV version

Barry Keoghan has a big Marvel role on the way, but he’s still happy to return home to play a tough guy in a new Irish thriller, writes Esther McCarthyBarry Keoghan's career continuing at a gallop

If your skin is itchy and irritated, going for skincare as mild as your manners could be the way to go, writes Jennifer RockThe Skin Nerd: Red alert! The best care for rosacea - the curse of the Celts

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »