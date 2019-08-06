News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Varadkar hopes Boris Johnson will accept invitation to come to Dublin

Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 01:16 PM

The Taoiseach has said his invitation to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to come to Dublin for a meeting remains open.

However, Leo Varadkar says there cannot be any pre-conditions to talks between the two governments.

Speaking during a visit to Northern Ireland, Mr Varadkar said he still believes a no-deal Brexit can be avoided.

He stated that he would like to opportunity to meet the British Prime Minister to discuss a range of issues.

Mr Varadkar said his "offer for him to visit Dublin and talk about Brexit and Northern Ireland" without preconditions stands.

"I'm not going to negotiate over the airwaves or through the media.

"The invitation stands and hopefully he'll take that up over the next couple of weeks."

Mr Varadkar is in the North meeting business leaders from both sides of the border.

His trip comes as Finance Minister Paschal Donohue has flown to London to meet with Sajid Javid, the UK Chancellor.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Donohue said that he was looking forward to meeting Mr Javid and "working with the new British government".

He added: "Brexit poses a serious challenge for all of us, and in particular for Northern Ireland where successive British and Irish Governments have worked closely together to promote peace and advance reconciliation.

"The backstop is the only viable solution on the table that avoids any physical infrastructure and related checks and controls, preserves the all-island economy, and fully protects the Good Friday Agreement, as well the integrity of the EU Single Market and Ireland’s place in it. It remains an absolutely necessary part of the Withdrawal Agreement."

