Varadkar: Government discussing issues raised by Covid-19 with employers and unions

Leo Varadkar, speaking in Washington today. Picture: PA
By Aoife Moore
Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 07:42 PM

Leo Varadkar has moved to comfort those who may lose out on wages due to the temporary shut down prompted by the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The Taoiseach, speaking in Washington, said his government would continue to sit down with union representatives in order to tackle the issues.

"This is going to be complicated because there are individual circumstances, individual businesses and individual contracts where things are different," he said, "so some people may be entitled to sick pay, others to force majeure relief, others to other forms of relief."

"It's not possible to answer every question for every circumstance today, but one thing we have been doing is sitting down with employers' reps and union reps, trying to sort out all those different issues."

Concerns have been flagged about the self-employed and those who are paid by the hour who will not be able to attend work due to the temporary shut down of schools, colleges and other events.

"In terms of self-employed people, if they have to take the 14 days after self isolation, they'll receive the exact same enhanced sick pay benefits and arrangements, as people who are working in private sector employment.

"Last June we introduced jobseekers' benefit for the self-employed, so if unfortunately people who are self-employed can no longer work, they will be able to qualify for jobseekers' benefit on the same basis."

Due to the circumstances of the current government operating in a caretaker role, there have been a number of calls to form a “national government” with cross-party support.

"My firm view is that, if there is a majority in the Dáil at the formation of a new government, the new government can be formed. In the meantime we'll continue to discharge our duties and our functions as a government and ministers," he said.

"I think the first step has to be negotiations involving parties that could form a government, and if we get to the point where we're able to get a programme for government, then would have to go to party conferences."

