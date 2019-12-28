Varadkar forecasts offshore wind revolution for Ireland

Ireland is planning a revolution in its use of offshore wind energy, the Taoiseach said.

The proportion of electricity generated from renewable sources has to increase dramatically over the next decade.

Leo Varadkar said changes to the planning regime are expected to make a major difference.

He added: “That will allow us to have what I believe will be revolutionary in terms of offshore wind energy.”

EirGrid plans to ensure renewable energy accounts for 70% of all electricity use by 2030. Mr Varadkar said ‘huge investment’ will be required in wind and solar energy (PA)

Mr Varadkar said: “That is actually much harder than people may think because there is a rising energy demand and rising demand for electricity and the more data centres we have, the more electric vehicles we have, the more people who heat their homes with electricity rather than oil or gas, the more electricity we are going to need.

“So we are going to need a huge level of investment in wind and solar energy.”

Ireland does not have a guaranteed supply of sunshine for solar power or wind for wind power, and Eirgrid has said the back-up option will be natural gas.

It has said there is a fantastic opportunity in the Irish Sea to produce offshore wind at very competitive prices.