News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Varadkar: Fining countries for missing climate change targets creates sense of 'doom'

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Friday, June 21, 2019 - 02:59 PM

Slapping countries with fines for missing climate change targets does not work and only creates a sense of "doom" the Taoiseach says.

Speaking in Brussels after EU leaders failed to agree on new carbon targets, Leo Varadkar said we now need to change the way we talk about climate measures: "Too often we talk about climate action in the context of meeting European or international targets and if we don't meet those targets we will face fines and I don't think that's the right way to think about it."

Climate Action Minister Richard Burton has already confirmed that Ireland will have to pay up to €150m in carbon credits to make up for failing to meet out 2020 targets.

There was intense debate among European leaders at the two-day summit as Hungry, the Czech Republic and Poland refused to sign up to a commitment to zero-carbon by 2050.

A discussion on the issue went on for two hours longer than expected but leaders were still unable to reach agreement.

Leaders were also unable to sign off on a number of top EU jobs including the presidents of the Commission and Council.

They will meet again on June 30 in a bid to fill the positions.

After the meeting, Mr Varadkar said: "What we haven't been able to agree on it yet is this concept of achieving carbon neutrality or climate neutrality by 2050 but we are totally signed up to the Paris accords and totally signed up tp the commitments for 2030."

He said adopting climate-focused policies will actually improve economies and they should be looked at as an opportunity: "Climate action is actually good policy, it's good environmental policy, it's good social policy, it's good economic policy, it's about reducing greenhouse gas emissions so that we stabilise our climate which is really important for the future.

"It's also about creating the new jobs and new businesses of the future and there are huge opportunities there.

"A lot of us are trying to bring around the thinking when it comes to climate action away from targets and fines to avoid doom to actually looking at the opportunity that exists to build a better society and economy."

Separately, Mr Varadkar said the Government will press ahead with bringing in minimum unit alcohol pricing following the introduction of similar laws in Scotland: "It does seem to be working, consumption is falling and we’ll obviously press ahead with implementing our Public Health Alcohol legislation."

READ MORE

Over 3,000 sites lying idle in Limerick despite having full planning permission

More on this topic

Leo Varadkar dismisses suggestions of alternative arrangements to the backstop

Taoiseach pushing to get ‘influential’ Irish EU role

No majority reached on allocation of EU’s top jobs

Theresa May to join talks to allocate EU top jobs in final Brussels trip as British PM

TOPIC: EU

More in this Section

Gardaí in Galway appealing for witnesses to two assaults in the city

Former barrister who stole €235,000 from businessman to be sentenced

Tánaiste admits delay in new digital safety laws amid call to ban children from viewing porn online

Students to take PE classes in Irish to boost fluency


Lifestyle

Go Home On Time Day: An expert advises a dad on how to improve his work-life balance

Kids’ health inspired this mother to develop her own healthy eating for kids business

Jenny Greene on her return Leeside and settling back into her 2FM presenter's seat

Chinese Qing astronomer’s chairs and electrified doll’s house lure antique fans to Durrow

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »