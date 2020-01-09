Varadkar fails to rule out dissolving Dáil before scheduled return

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar three times failed to rule out dissolving the Dáil before its scheduled return next Wednesday.

Ahead of his meeting with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, Mr Varadkar said he believes he can continue in office but that the numbers in the Dáil are “very precarious.”

“The Cabinet is due to meet on Tuesday, the Dáil will be reconvened on Wednesday and that is the position until such time as it may change,” he said when pressed by reporters.

“It is the case that with Fianna Fáil continuing to abstain that the government can continue and that we have, I believe, sufficient votes to get our legislative program through. But obviously, the numbers are also very precarious,” he told reporters following a special Cabinet meeting in Dublin.

“I can't predict the outcome of the conversation I'm going to have with the leader of Fianna Fáil tonight. And it's not just about Fianna Fáil obviously,

"I need to consult with Fine Gael, with the Independent Alliance with other independent ministers, independents who support the government and indeed, for the parties. So you know, that's that's where the situation lies,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said he is opposed to the idea of the Dáil being wound down.

“My strong view, though, is that a government should never be wound down. I've heard Micheál Martin use them turn on several occasions, that somehow the government or the Dáil would be wound down,” he said.

He said he has spoken with some independent TDs and he spoke to the leaders of Labour and the Greens just before Christmas. So obviously, there's plenty of time to have further conversations with independent leaders of other parties, he said.

“I believe a government and adopted always be active until the last minute in doing the people's business. So we've demonstrated how a minority governments without a majority of adult can actually get a lot done.

"And that has to continue. So you know, I can only see this government continuing if I have the competence and have the assurance that for the next couple of months, we won't be wound down. But that will be really busy focusing on the issues that people care about,” he said.

Earlier: Varadkar does not rule out election being called before Dáil reconvened

The Taoiseach says the Dáil is currently due to reconvene next week but has not ruled out an election being called before that.

Leo Varadkar is due to meet Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin tonight, amid continuing speculation over when the upcoming general election will be held.

Fianna Fáil wants voters to have their say in April, however, Mr Varadkar has previously expressed his preference for a vote in May.

The Taoiseach suggested his Government can continue over the coming weeks if Fianna Fáil sticks with the confidence and supply arrangement of abstaining in key Dáil votes.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in north Dublin today, Mr Varadkar said: "The Cabinet's due to meet on Tuesday, the Dáil will be reconvined on Wednesday and that is the position until such a time as it may change."

As reported earlier, several ministers have indicated that the chances of an early election being called are “extremely high”, as Mr Martin is expected to reject Leo Varadkar’s demand that Fianna Fáil vote in support of the Government to prolong its existence until the summer.

The pair are expected to meet in an office on the corridor that links Leinster House and Government Buildings this evening to discuss the letters they have sent to each other.

Mr Martin has ruled out any suggestion that Fianna Fáil would do anything other than abstaining on key votes, and Fine Gael sources have suggested an election on Friday February 7 is possible.