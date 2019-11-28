Varadkar: FAI audit report should be published 'as soon as possible'

- with reporting from Vivienne Clarke

The Taoiseach has said a report into finance and governance issues at the FAI should be published "as soon as possible".

A final independent audit has been referred to Gardaí to determine if a crime has been committed.

However, Sports Minister Shane Ross said it cannot be published over fears it could be prejudicial to any future court proceedings.

Leo Varadkar agrees, but added fans deserve to see the report.

"I think they should get to see it as soon as possible," said Mr Varadkar.

"Huge numbers of people across Ireland are football fans and contribute a lot to the FAI in different ways, either financially or as volunteers.

"So I think the public should see it as soon as possible.

"But, becuase this has been referred to the gardaí, we wouldn't want to put anything out in the public domain that might undermine the poosiblity of future accountability or even future prosecutions."

Meanhwile, the Chair of the Oireachtas Sports Committee has called for the publication of the “full and unredacted audit” of the FAI's financial affairs, once legal hurdles are overcome.

Fergus O’Dowd told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that he accepts that due process has to happen since the audit has been sent to the gardaí, but “after that the audit must be published in full and unredacted.”

The Louth TD said that given €50 million in public funds was contributed to the FAI since 2008, it was very important to know exactly what happened to that money, and to restore confidence in the FAI.

He also repeated a call for a total regime change at the FAI and for all current members of the Association at governing level to go.