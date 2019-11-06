News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Varadkar: Direct Provision is imperfect but alternative is camps and containers

Varadkar: Direct Provision is imperfect but alternative is camps and containers
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 12:02 PM

The Direct Provision system for asylum seekers is an imperfect system – but not inhumane, Leo Varadkar has said.

The Taoiseach said more consultation needs to be carried out with communities following protests in Ballinamore in Co Leitrim and Achill Island – where two accommodation centres for asylum seekers were set to open.

Speaking at an Immigrant Council of Ireland conference in Dublin on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar said immigration brings challenges, but the benefits outweigh them many times over.

Mosney Direct Provision centre in Co Meath (Niall Carson/PA)
Mosney Direct Provision centre in Co Meath (Niall Carson/PA)

“Direct Provision is an imperfect system but I do not believe it is an inhumane one. We have yet to come up with a better system but we are open to finding alternatives that are viable and affordable,” he said.

“In recent weeks, we have seen some of those challenges in communities across the country. If people fear that their community, their identity is under attack, they will respond in ways that we can understand.

Too often, the sad reality is that the alternative is what happens in France and Greece and Italy which are camps and containers and I am determined we never reach that point in Ireland.

He said the Government is seeking input from Ireland’s migrant community on improving standards in Direct Provision and that newer centres have higher standards.

“Newer accommodation offers own door, self catering accommodation and that is exactly what we want to have for everyone as everyone should have their own door and be able to cook and prepare their own food,” he said.

Mr Varakdar criticised the recent protests being held against direct provision centres.

“Too often, and I have to say it does concern me – is that we see people opposing accommodation centres in their neighbourhood or blocking migrants from moving into the local hotel under the guise of humanitarianism and opposition to Direct Provision,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said the government is working to engage with communities where direct provision centres will be placed “to show how their town or village or parish will be enhanced enough diminished by the arrival of newcomers”.

READ MORE

'I heard it breaking and I roared' - Kevin Lunney recounts ‘brutally specific’ torture by captors

He said: “It’s never said, but I think it is worth saying. There are no protests at communities that already have accommodation centres. The fear evaporates, when people meet the reality, and particularly when they meet people who are that reality.

“I think we need to engage better with communities and listen to respond to their concerns. That has to be done by government. That’s our responsibility.”

Mr Varadkar also warned against those from the far-right who are coming to communities where direct provision centres will be placed to stoke up dissent.

“Scaremongering needs to be called out by those who seek to exploit local concerns for their own political, personal, or in some cases, racist reasons,” he said.

He also said the government “stands firmly against illegal immigration” into Ireland.

He added: “It should not be a controversial thing to say but apparently it is sometimes – that you support legal migration and you don’t support illegal immigration.

“We will step up our efforts to stop people being trafficked illegally into Ireland by gangs and also those who seek to enter Ireland unlawfully no matter how small that number might be.”

READ MORE

The taboo breaking 'President of Ireland': The huge reaction the Late Late's Gay Byrne tribute

More on this topic

Ballinamore direct provision plans remain 'paused' after Minister has 'constructive' meeting with localsBallinamore direct provision plans remain 'paused' after Minister has 'constructive' meeting with locals

Figures in the background don’t represent numbers on the groundFigures in the background don’t represent numbers on the ground

Our failing migration policies: A symptom of a deeper dark malaiseOur failing migration policies: A symptom of a deeper dark malaise

'Achill people a welcoming people,' says Archbishop; Ballinamore residents set to launch asylum-seeker welcoming committee'Achill people a welcoming people,' says Archbishop; Ballinamore residents set to launch asylum-seeker welcoming committee


Direct ProvisionLeo VaradkarTOPIC: Direct Provision

More in this Section

One-use cups to be hit with 25c levy as one of several new environmental charge proposalsOne-use cups to be hit with 25c levy as one of several new environmental charge proposals

Secretary general to explain €2.9m justice department spend on consultantsSecretary general to explain €2.9m justice department spend on consultants

Court hears boy, 6, from Cork sexually assaulted in ‘game of torture’ over 30 years agoCourt hears boy, 6, from Cork sexually assaulted in ‘game of torture’ over 30 years ago

Development chief urges culture change in housebuildingDevelopment chief urges culture change in housebuilding


Lifestyle

I am in my sixties and have a brown patch on my cheek ... is there anything you could suggest that might lighten the dark patch?Skin Nerd: What can I do to lighten a brown patch on my cheek?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »