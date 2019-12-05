Varadkar: Dara Murphy should pay back expenses if Dáil rules were broken

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said former TD Dara Murphy should pay back his expenses if it's found he broke Dáil rules.

Mr Murphy claimed full expenses while being largely absent from Leinster House over the past two years, since taking up a job as a campaign director with Fine Gael's European grouping, the European People's Party (EPP).

“My view is that the investigation should happen first, and if the investigation finds that he broke the rules and absolutely he should pay it back,” he said at Dublin Castle on Thursday.

“But my view is always due process and natural justice and you have an investigation and then you have an outcome.

“You don't have an outcome, and then have an investigation and then maybe change the outcome again. That's not how did you process or should work our justice should work.”

Neither the Standards in Public Office Commission or the Dáil's ethics committee can investigate Murphy now that he's a former TD.

The Irish Examiner revealed this morning that Mr Murphy is entitled to more than €500,000 in termination and pension payments following his resignation as a TD.