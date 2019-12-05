News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Varadkar: Dara Murphy should pay back expenses if Dáil rules were broken

Varadkar: Dara Murphy should pay back expenses if Dáil rules were broken
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 06:42 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said former TD Dara Murphy should pay back his expenses if it's found he broke Dáil rules.

Mr Murphy claimed full expenses while being largely absent from Leinster House over the past two years, since taking up a job as a campaign director with Fine Gael's European grouping, the European People's Party (EPP).

“My view is that the investigation should happen first, and if the investigation finds that he broke the rules and absolutely he should pay it back,” he said at Dublin Castle on Thursday.

“But my view is always due process and natural justice and you have an investigation and then you have an outcome.

“You don't have an outcome, and then have an investigation and then maybe change the outcome again. That's not how did you process or should work our justice should work.”

Neither the Standards in Public Office Commission or the Dáil's ethics committee can investigate Murphy now that he's a former TD.

The Irish Examiner revealed this morning that Mr Murphy is entitled to more than €500,000 in termination and pension payments following his resignation as a TD.

READ MORE

Fianna Fáil TD would back motion of no-confidence in Government

More on this topic

Dara Murphy goes to Europe: Faith in system is underminedDara Murphy goes to Europe: Faith in system is undermined

Donohoe to review expenses system following Dara Murphy controversyDonohoe to review expenses system following Dara Murphy controversy

Sinn Féin 'willing' to talk to others about sharing power after electionSinn Féin 'willing' to talk to others about sharing power after election

Dara Murphy should have resigned; Confidence vote in Eoghan Murphy a 'stunt' - Micheal Martin Dara Murphy should have resigned; Confidence vote in Eoghan Murphy a 'stunt' - Micheal Martin


TOPIC: Dail

More in this Section

Vets point to 'copper deficiency' as cause of condition impacting Killarney's unique Red deerVets point to 'copper deficiency' as cause of condition impacting Killarney's unique Red deer

Ireland needs to increase efforts as environment is at 'tipping point'- reportIreland needs to increase efforts as environment is at 'tipping point'- report

Five arrested, 232 money mules identified in laundering investigationFive arrested, 232 money mules identified in laundering investigation

School principal breaks down in tears after winning case over dismissal decision School principal breaks down in tears after winning case over dismissal decision


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps wonders if we should surrender to the pagan prompting of mistletoe.Mistletoe is returning to its hemiparasitic life back in the woodland

Playing games will sneak in physical activity without them even realising.9 fun ways to get your kids to do more exercise

It all began with a Christmas special 30 years ago this month. Chris Wasser pays tribute to The Simpsons.The Simpsons is 30 years old - and it all began with a Christmas special

The bug causes vomiting and diarrhoea and can leave people feeling weak.Tips to help stop the spread of the dreaded norovirus

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »