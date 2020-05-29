News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERNMENT FORMATION

Varadkar confident government can be in place by end of June

Varadkar confident government can be in place by end of June
By Press Association
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 07:23 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is confident a government can be in place before the end of June.

Government formation talks between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party continued this week, more than three months on from February’s inconclusive general election.

Speaking at a post-cabinet briefing on Friday, he said talks are progressing and parties are trying to find agreement on contentious issues.

He said: “As always in the talks process, you can agree the less contentious things first and we’re now at the stage where we need to find compromise on the things that are more contentious.

The objective now is to agree a programme for government by the end of next week and then be in a position to put it to the membership of the three parties over the following two weeks and then form a new government by the end of June.

“We will then be in a place to pass necessary legislation by the end of July, but there is many a slip between the cup and the lip.

“I can guarantee that everyone is working really hard on this and the parties are really serious about being in government.”

Mr Varadkar said he and his ministers will not be accepting a 12% pay rise given to public servants.

“I have already signed the document handing back 10 or 12% of my salary earlier this year. I didn’t make a big deal of it.

“That is something we have been doing for years, we took a voluntary pay cut and have refused pay increases every year.”

READ MORE

Domestic abuse victims 'trapped' in dangerous homes by mortgages

More on this topic

Covid-19 among issues delaying a government being formedCovid-19 among issues delaying a government being formed

Government formation: 'Rural Uber' and new bus laybys agreed by partiesGovernment formation: 'Rural Uber' and new bus laybys agreed by parties

Greens' transport budgets dominate talks with Fine Gael and Fianna FáilGreens' transport budgets dominate talks with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil

Minister Halligan: 'If I was Fine Gael I'd go back to the country' Minister Halligan: 'If I was Fine Gael I'd go back to the country'


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Leo VaradkarTOPIC: Government Formation

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up