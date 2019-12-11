News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Varadkar commits to give consultants 'pay equality' if they commit to working only in public care

Varadkar commits to give consultants 'pay equality' if they commit to working only in public care
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 02:10 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has promised to increase pay for health consultants if they agree to engage only in public care and avoid private practice.

He made the pledge during Leaders Questions in the Dáil, committing to give consultants “pay equality” if they commit in their contracts to working only in public care.

The move forms part of the government's ambition to decouple private and public care, a move the Irish Hospital Consultants Association has warned could see an exodus of doctors as well as a possible loss of €800m for the Exchequer.

Furthermore, it is estimated that a limited number, possibly as little as 6% of consultants, currently have a contract solely for public care.

Mr Varadkar said he and Health Minister Simon Harris are willing to make the type A contract offer to consultants and that this was "the first step" to separating out the two systems of care.

“I hope they are for it,” he told the chamber.

The comments came during a debate about treatment waiting lists for children.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin highlighted how some 214,000 children are now waiting for treatment and procedures and therapies.

This includes 117,000 for hospital treatment and 19,000 for primary care. More than a quarter of these children were waiting in excess of a year for care, he told the Dáil.

He highlighted long waiting lists for speech and language therapy, for ear, nose and throat care, for dermatology as well as unfilled posts for radiography.

However, Mr Varadkar responded by saying that waiting lists for outpatient appointments have fallen for several months in a row.

Furthermore, outpatient appointments have been reduced by a third in more than two years to 38,000. General paediatric care waits are also down by a third, while delays for child and adolescent mental health services have reduced.

Mr Varadkar argued that it had taken “years to reverse the damage done” to health services.

READ MORE

Irish Water appeals for people in Dublin to conserve water over Christmas

More on this topic

5 times celebrities reminded us to be body positive in 20195 times celebrities reminded us to be body positive in 2019

Almost 600 patients waiting for beds in hospitals across the countryAlmost 600 patients waiting for beds in hospitals across the country

Harris announces measures to ease pressures on emergency departmentsHarris announces measures to ease pressures on emergency departments

597 patients waiting for beds countrywide597 patients waiting for beds countrywide


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

'He put his hands around my neck and started to choke me' - Cork man convicted of assaulting his sister'He put his hands around my neck and started to choke me' - Cork man convicted of assaulting his sister

Jack Butler Yeats painting sells at auction for three-times its estimateJack Butler Yeats painting sells at auction for three-times its estimate

Court quashes conviction of one of three men for burglary which saw Limerick family assaulted and threatenedCourt quashes conviction of one of three men for burglary which saw Limerick family assaulted and threatened

Taoiseach accuses Fianna Fáil of 'anti-rural agenda' over smoky coal banTaoiseach accuses Fianna Fáil of 'anti-rural agenda' over smoky coal ban


Lifestyle

Lizzo, Demi Lovato and Ashley Graham are among those prompting us to practise a little more self-love.5 times celebrities reminded us to be body positive in 2019

Wondering about wine for the big day? Leslie Williams has all the options, for every taste and budget.Something from the bar: The perfect drink selections this Christmas

Damon Smith faces the might of the First Order on the exhilarating Star Wars Rise Of The Resistance attraction at Walt Disney World in Orlando.Feeling the Force in Florida: Star Wars Rise Of The Resistance attraction opens at Walt Disney World

There’s nothing better than curling up with a good book over the Christmas holidays, says Kya deLongchamps.By the book: Our top home and interiors picks to curl up with over the festive season

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »