News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Varadkar backs Verona Murphy as he plans to canvass in Wexford

Varadkar backs Verona Murphy as he plans to canvass in Wexford
By Press Association
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 01:18 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is steadfastly backing his party’s by-election candidate Verona Murphy as he plans to head to Wexford to drum up support.

Controversial Fine Gael candidate Ms Murphy made comments to the Irish Times that so-called Islamic State is “a big part of the migrant population” in Ireland and services are needed to “alleviate that type of indoctrination”.

Ms Murphy also told RTE’s This Week programme that some asylum seekers coming to Ireland have to be “deprogrammed” as they “carry angst” and may have been “infiltrated by Isis”.

Ms Murphy has since apologised for her remarks and said she visited a reception centre for asylum seekers in Waterford “to gain a better understanding of asylum and refugee issues”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar shares a joke with Fine Gael Councillor Emer Currie as he opens the redeveloped Mountview Shopping Centre (Niall Carson/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar shares a joke with Fine Gael Councillor Emer Currie as he opens the redeveloped Mountview Shopping Centre (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Varadkar has since expressed full confidence in Ms Murphy as Fine Gael’s by-election candidate.

“Her comments were wrong, ill-advised and misinformed,” he said last week.

“She is our candidate and I will be canvassing with her ahead of the by-election next Friday.”

Mr Varadkar said Ms Murphy has “strong views”.

Mr Varadkar, speaking on Monday while opening the new Mountview Shopping Centre in his constituency, said that he had “already had the conversation with” Ms Murphy and hoped to speak to her later in the day in Wexford.

Mr Varadkar would not take any more questions and media were prevented to ask anything further.

A number of Fine Gael ministers have been out on the by-election campaign trail with Ms Murphy, in a show of support despite the controversy over her comments on immigration and allegations of bullying while in her role as president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA), which she has stepped aside from for the duration of the campaign.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and junior finance minister Michael D’Arcy have previously joined her for a canvass in Wexford Town.

More on this topic

Road Haulage Association defends Verona Murphy as someone who 'strives to avoid division'Road Haulage Association defends Verona Murphy as someone who 'strives to avoid division'

Fine Gael confirm they do not have a standard vetting system for candidatesFine Gael confirm they do not have a standard vetting system for candidates

Varadkar ‘must take blame for race-card politics’Varadkar ‘must take blame for race-card politics’

Senior civil servant: Dysfunction that led to Frances Fitzgerald resignation 'could have arisen in any department'Senior civil servant: Dysfunction that led to Frances Fitzgerald resignation 'could have arisen in any department'


Fine GaelLeo VaradkarVerona MurphyTOPIC: Fine Gael

More in this Section

EPA calling for country-wide ban on smoky coal despite threat of legal actionEPA calling for country-wide ban on smoky coal despite threat of legal action

Sexual harassment under-reported in the workplace, survey findsSexual harassment under-reported in the workplace, survey finds

Armagh lorry driver pleads guilty to assisting in illegal immigration of 39 migrantsArmagh lorry driver pleads guilty to assisting in illegal immigration of 39 migrants

€30m investment in 405 schools announced€30m investment in 405 schools announced


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says kids can get several infections a year.'Tis the season for bugs and viruses: Winter care for children

'I don’t regret anything. Everything, even the bad things, help us learn.'This Much I Know: Roz Purcell

From the runway to the red carpet, small bags have become big news, says Katie Wright.As Lizzo rocks the ultimate micro bag at the AMAs, here’s how the tiny trend got so huge

Whether real or faux, these trousers are a winter wardrobe winner says Katie Wright.How to wear leather trousers from day to night, inspired by Kim Kardashian

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »