News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Varadkar backs Greta Thunberg: 'Why would you want to slag her off?'

Varadkar backs Greta Thunberg: 'Why would you want to slag her off?'
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 03:42 PM

The Taoiseach has come out in defense of teenager Greta Thunberg claiming he doesn't know why anyone would want to "slag her off".

It comes after President Donald Trump tweeted a video of the climate change activist's moving speech at the UN with what appeared to be sarcastic comments about her.

Posting the video in which Ms Thunberg highlighted the fact that people are dying and entire ecosystems are collapsing, President Trump wrote: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future! So nice to see."

Asked about the tweet which appeared to mock Ms Thunberg, Mr Varadkar described her as a "really passionate person who has inspired young people across the world".

He added: "I know sometimes people are critical of her but the bottom line is, she's a 16-year-old girl who's trying to make the world a better place and why would you want to slag her off."

READ MORE

Greta Thunberg’s glare at Donald Trump goes viral

More on this topic

Existing contracts won't be affected by ban on oil explorationExisting contracts won't be affected by ban on oil exploration

Government under fire from opposition over climate action plan Government under fire from opposition over climate action plan

AIB announce 'green fund' for commercial businessesAIB announce 'green fund' for commercial businesses

Greta Thunberg’s glare at Donald Trump goes viralGreta Thunberg’s glare at Donald Trump goes viral


TOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Millennials pessimistic about economic and social future, survey findsMillennials pessimistic about economic and social future, survey finds

Members of Defence Forces being recruited by public sector, representative group saysMembers of Defence Forces being recruited by public sector, representative group says

Two juveniles arrested in connection with daylight mugging of two womenTwo juveniles arrested in connection with daylight mugging of two women

110 assaults on prison staff by prisoners in 2018110 assaults on prison staff by prisoners in 2018


Lifestyle

The theatre of Dead Centre has always been haunted: by the ghosts of Chekhov, Proust, Shakespeare, even, in Hamnet, Shakespeare’s son. So perhaps it’s a logical step that they have now given us a play performed by ghosts, or at least invisible actors.Review: Beckett’s Room at The Gate, for Dublin Theatre Festival

The Cork Friends of Crumlin Charity Ball will take place on November 2 at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs.Crumlin Chairty Ball highlights the need to support Cork's sickest children

Cathy Desmond selects the best upcoming events from the worlds of music, opera and ballet.Classical pursuits: Upcoming events in music, opera and ballet

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »