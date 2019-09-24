Varadkar backs Greta Thunberg: 'Why would you want to slag her off?'

The Taoiseach has come out in defense of teenager Greta Thunberg claiming he doesn't know why anyone would want to "slag her off".

It comes after President Donald Trump tweeted a video of the climate change activist's moving speech at the UN with what appeared to be sarcastic comments about her.

Posting the video in which Ms Thunberg highlighted the fact that people are dying and entire ecosystems are collapsing, President Trump wrote: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future! So nice to see."

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Asked about the tweet which appeared to mock Ms Thunberg, Mr Varadkar described her as a "really passionate person who has inspired young people across the world".

He added: "I know sometimes people are critical of her but the bottom line is, she's a 16-year-old girl who's trying to make the world a better place and why would you want to slag her off."