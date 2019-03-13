Varadkar arrives in Washington for annual St. Patrick's Day trip

The Taoiseach will begin a series of engagements in Washington today, aimed at deepening Ireland and the EU’s relationship with the United States.

Leo Varadkar will also comment publicly for the first time since yesterday’s House of Commons rejection of the EU Withdrawal agreement.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrived later than expected in Washington yesterday, having deferred his travel plans to deal with the latest Brexit developments.

He has yet to comment on the House of Commons rejection of the EU Withdrawal Agreement, but will do so later when he meets representatives of the Dublin and Belfast Chambers of Commerce.

He will meet Irish companies expanding their operations in the US and visit and exhibition on Irish Women in America’ before attending the American Ireland Fund Gala Dinner.

Government officials are billing this St. Patricks trip as an opportunity to build even stronger relations between the US and the EU.

Tomorrow the Taoiseach will go for breakfast with US Vice President Mike Pence, and then visit President Trump at the White House.

He will outline Ireland’s position on Brexit and press the case for resolving the situation facing the undocumented Irish.

On Friday the Taoiseach travels to Chicago for a series of engagements, ending with him marching in the annual St Patrick’s Day Parade.