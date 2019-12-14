News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Varadkar approved €300k perks for ex-taoisigh

Saturday, December 14, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Leo Varadkar personally signed off on a plan to give former taoisigh perks — including VIP airport facilities, increased use of state cars, and the salary for a full-time secretary — just four months after he took office.

He was told the decision would cost up to €300,000 per year if all taoisigh took advantage of the full suite of entitlements.

The move took place in October 2017 while Mr Varadkar had only taken up office in June.

The document — obtained under the Freedom of Information Act — explains that the system of supports for former taoisigh was introduced in August 2001 but discontinued in March 2012: “It would seem reasonable that a former Taoiseach should have access to supports (administrative and otherwise) to support him/her carrying out aspects of work associated with his/her former role which remain after [their] period in office has ceased.”

In putting forward the proposal, the memo noted other countries have much more generous regimes in place.

In Britain, former leaders can draw down a “public duties cost allowance” worth around €130,000 per year to help fund an office and secretarial support.

In Australia, office space, phones, printing services, a car, and limousine travel for official events are available; while in New Zealand, ex-prime ministers are entitled to “unlimited free domestic flights, a chauffeur-driven limousine or a self-drive car, with a new car provided every 60,000km”.

The re-introduced scheme in Ireland would see VIP airport facilities provided “prior to departure and on landing”, matching what is available to the Taoiseach and former presidents.

The memo read: "[They're available] as part of a standing arrangement between the Department … and the Dublin Airport Authority. It is proposed to extend these facilities to former Taoisigh."

The most costly part of the proposal was the provision of secretarial support to help ex-taoisigh with aspects of work linked to their old role: “Salary costs will be met by the Department of the Taoiseach up to the maximum of the Higher Executive Officer… scale (€55,329).”

The ex-taoisigh would be allowed to recruit, select, and appoint their own assistant and would be allowed to invoice for the costs of using a recruitment agency.

A liaison officer for the former taoisigh would also be appointed who could act as “a single point of contact” for all requests for support.

The memo was sent to Mr Varadkar on October 23, 2017, by the department’s secretary general Martin Fraser with a handwritten note saying: “For your approval.”

A day later, the Taoiseach signed off on it with one word: “Approved.”

In a statement, a department spokesman said the supports are available “on request only”.

