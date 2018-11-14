Varadkar and May hold emergency cabinet meetings to sign off on deal avoiding hard Brexit

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Elaine Loughlin, and Daniel McConnell

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British prime minister Theresa May will today hold crucial emergency cabinet meetings to sign off on an agreed deal to avoid a hard Brexit — and protect Ireland from its fallout.

The most important showdown since the June 2016 Brexit referendum will take place this afternoon after negotiators agreed a make-or-break legal text that will decide the future of the EU, UK and Ireland.

Following several false dawns and months of talks, officials finally agreed the draft Brexit deal text on Monday, with senior Irish government sources saying last night “it’s what we need” and it all now depends “how it lands in London”.

Mrs May subsequently announced the emergency meeting for 2pm today, before meeting her cabinet ministers one by one last night to try and shore up support.

However, despite similar meetings also being planned for the Irish cabinet and EU ambassadors today and with Brexit now just 136 days away, hardline Brexiteers and the DUP have threatened to torpedo the plans, claiming they will turn the UK into an EU “slave state”.

Under the proposed legal text deal — which was reached hours before today’s deadline for organising a crucial November EU summit potentially as soon as Friday week — the UK has been offered a ‘temporary’ UK-wide customs union.

This offer will include a “review mechanism”, in addition to a “deeper” series of customs and regulatory proposals for Northern Ireland to prevent a hard border return.

Officials who cut the deal — which runs to hundreds of pages — hope it will calm DUP fears as the initial customs union will be for the whole of the UK and will win over the majority of the British cabinet as it will include a get-out-clause review.

However, the DUP and hardline Brexiteers still believe the deal will treat the North differently to Britain, and will mean Britain remains the subject of EU customs union laws even after Brexit.

Hardline Brexiteer Conservative MP Jacob Rees Mogg last night said the deal — which he has yet to see — is “a failure of negotiations”, will mean the North “is ruled from Dublin”, and will turn the UK into an EU “slave state”.

Similarly, former foreign secretary Boris Johnson claimed the deal is “vassal state stuff” and urged the UK cabinet to “chuck it out” or resign. The DUP was equally vocal, with MP Sammy Wilson labelling it the “worst” deal yet.

However, British and EU sources last night warned the only alternative is a chaotic no-deal Brexit which will damage everyone.

Mrs May now faces a major battle to win over cabinet support, while she is set to hold discussions with DUP leader Arlene Foster, whose party has yet to receive the legal text wording.

Last night, Mrs Foster said: “We want a sensible deal which works for Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom and our neighbours in the Republic of Ireland.

“But our desire for a deal will not be superseded by a willingness to accept any deal.”

At the same time as the London meeting, EU ambassadors will meet in Brussels, while Mr Varadkar will brief ministers at a special cabinet meeting at 9.30am after demanding a media blackout to prevent antagonising London.

A failure to pass the deal will leave the UK with the choice of quitting the EU without a deal, a second referendum or a general election with Mrs May’s future hanging in the balance.