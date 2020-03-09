Varadkar and Martin to meet again tomorrow after discussing 'variety of policy issues'

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin met this evening to discuss forming the next government.

The two party leaders met after their parties exchanged policy notes last week

In a short joint statement the two leaders said "they discussed a variety of policy issues and agreed to meet again in the morning."

The news comes after it was revealed Fianna Fáil TDs are split on whether a national government to tackle the coronavirus outbreak could work.

The party’s justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan said on Sunday that he could “go along” with a government aimed solely at dealing with the outbreak, which the Taoiseach said could be “unlike anything in living memory”.

Meanwhile, three more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland this evening.

It brings to 24 the number of confirmed cases here.