Varadkar and Martin to discuss election

The Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin are to meet this evening amid growing suggestions the Dáil will be dissolved before its scheduled return next week.

Several ministers told the Irish Examiner the chances of an early election being called are “extremely high”, as Mr Martin is expected to reject Leo Varadkar’s demand that Fianna Fáil vote in support of the Government to prolong its existence until the summer.

The pair are expected to meet in an office on the corridor that links Leinster House and Government Buildings this evening to discuss the letters they have sent to each other.

Mr Martin has ruled out any suggestion that Fianna Fáil would do anything other than abstaining on key votes, and Fine Gael sources have suggested an election on Friday February 7 is possible.

The meeting between the two men will follow a special meeting of the Cabinet, which will be dominated by issues related to disability services.

History will be made as the Cabinet will meet on Dublin’s northside for the first time in the Marino Institute of Education, close to the home of Finian McGrath, the minister of state for disability issues.

Mr McGrath is to bring three detailed memos to Cabinet — one relating to improved early assessment of children with disabilities, one related to improving adult services, and one related to the mid-term review of the National Disability Services Strategy.

Climate action and environment minister Richard Bruton is expected to also bring a memo on his Climate Action Plan, while Tánaiste Simon Coveney is expected to brief his colleagues on the talks in the North.

However, ministers are expected to also have a discussion about the pending general election and Mr Varadkar’s meeting with Mr Martin.

Speaking in Dublin at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition, Mr Varadkar said the election will be called at the right time for the country and not in the interest of any one political party.

“It’s the prerogative of anyone who has the honor of holding the office of Taoiseach to seek a dissolution, and then it’s a matter for the president to decide.”

“I’ve always said two things and I stand over them. The first is that an election ...where it happens happens at the right time for the country, not the right time for any political party.

"And secondly, in addition to that, my focus absolutely, every day, is on things that matter to people.

Not election timing, the things that are most important to people, whether it’s the situation in hospitals today, or whether it’s what’s happening in the North, where we’re trying to get the institutions up and running.

"That’s my focus every day, not election timing,” he said.

Social protection Minister Regina Doherty rejected suggestions that Mr Varadkar’s letter to Mr Martin was an offer he could not accept, saying it was a genuine attempt to try and secure the Dáil’s viability until May.

Speaking to reporters, Ms Doherty said there is a busy agenda of work that needs to be progressed before an election can take place, and that is what the two leaders will hopefully resolve when they meet face to face.