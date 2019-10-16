News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Varadkar and Martin in war of words over supports for disabled people

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 02:09 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin have become embroiled in a war of words over supports for the disabled and people with intellectual disabilities.

Mr Martin, during Leaders Questions in the Dáil, raised the plight of support services with the Cope Foundation, which is struggling with massive numbers waiting for help.

As revealed in today's Irish Examiner, the foundation has just 11 whole-time staff to tackle 1,350 cases on a specialist intervention waiting list.

Furthermore, 400 children are waiting for assessment for autism spectrum disorder with the Cork-based service.

Mr Martin raised the huge delays for children and adults with Mr Varadkar and claimed the government lacked "vision" and a plan for the disabled and those with intellectual problems.

Adults with intellectual disability are reduced to 'couch-surfing'

But Mr Varadkar fired back at the Opposition leader, saying that Fianna Fáil in power had cut disability allowances. Furthermore, he told Mr Martin he should be “ashamed” of his party's record when it came to supporting such services.

Mr Varadkar said an unprecedented €2bn was now going towards disability services.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald raised concerns about the number of suicides and supports for families. She said some 744 people had taken their own lives over the last year, including 14-year-old Elisha Gault.

The government was "failing" to address the many deaths and concerns around suicide, claimed Ms McDonald.

But Mr Varadkar, defending the coalition's actions, said funding for suicide prevention services and supports had risen by 44% over the last seven years.

Over €1bn was going towards mental health, he added.

Compulsory Purchase Order for Kerry Greenway 'a direct scud missile' into farmers' rights, planning hearing told

