Varadkar and Johnson to meet for Brexit talks tomorrow

Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson are due to meet in the UK tomorrow to discuss Brexit.

They are due to meet in the north-west of England, the Government has announced.

“This will be a private meeting to allow both leaders and their teams to have detailed discussions about the process for securing agreement for a Brexit deal,” said a spokesman.

Breaking: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Liverpool tomorrow. Both sides insisting it will be a private meeting and not open to the media #iestaff — McConnellDaniel (@McConnellDaniel) October 9, 2019

More to follow...