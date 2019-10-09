News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»BREXIT

Varadkar and Johnson to meet for Brexit talks tomorrow

Varadkar and Johnson to meet for Brexit talks tomorrow
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 05:12 PM

Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson are due to meet in the UK tomorrow to discuss Brexit.

They are due to meet in the north-west of England, the Government has announced.

“This will be a private meeting to allow both leaders and their teams to have detailed discussions about the process for securing agreement for a Brexit deal,” said a spokesman.

More to follow...

More on this topic

Michel Barnier: EU 'not in a position' to agree Brexit dealMichel Barnier: EU 'not in a position' to agree Brexit deal

Leo Varadkar warns of ‘great difficulty’ on reaching Brexit dealLeo Varadkar warns of ‘great difficulty’ on reaching Brexit deal

Gardaí not required to perform border checks if Britain crashes out EU at Halloween, says FlanaganGardaí not required to perform border checks if Britain crashes out EU at Halloween, says Flanagan

Brexit saga: What could happen next?Brexit saga: What could happen next?


TOPIC: Brexit