News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Vandals target club for children with special needs for the second time this year

Vandals target club for children with special needs for the second time this year
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 12:57 PM

A club for children with special needs in Finglas in Dublin has vandalised.

It is the second time "The Meeting Place Club" has been targeted this year.

The Meeting Place Club, which started 10 years ago is the first integrated group for teens and adults with a wide range of special needs.

It had been working from the allotment in Finglas for the last eight years

Volunteer at the club Sandra Dillon said parents worked hard to create a paradise garden for the children.

"We built a sensory area, somewhere they can come and be safe, where they can learn to use their skills to grow their own produce," she said.

"And just in as much as we could as parents, we were hoping to put a little wooden house in their and open up a craft shop."

When volunteers returned this week following a break they discovered that their allotments had been destroyed.

It's believed a gan of up to 10 teenagers were responsible- and they didn't just target the garden.

Sandra said a neighbouring house was also targetted.

She said: "They destroyed all the sensory stuff, they pulled stuff off the walls, but what I think what was more upsetting for us was the adjoining house to our allotment was stoned and they broke all the windows."

Volunteers say they are now racing to have the place fixed before Friday when the club members will come around to do a cooking course.

READ MORE

Students seeking accommodation warned to consider safety concerns before signing lease

More on this topic

Parents of special needs children says failure by Government to provide more teachers will not acceptableParents of special needs children says failure by Government to provide more teachers will not acceptable

VIDEO: Dublin special needs school makes public appeal to get them a playgroundVIDEO: Dublin special needs school makes public appeal to get them a playground

Fire closes Bray special needs clubFire closes Bray special needs club

Children with special educational needs negatively impacted by school transport schemes, report findsChildren with special educational needs negatively impacted by school transport schemes, report finds

TOPIC: Special needs

More in this Section

Students seeking accommodation warned to consider safety concerns before signing leaseStudents seeking accommodation warned to consider safety concerns before signing lease

McGrath: By-elections should be held before Christmas and general election in Spring 2020McGrath: By-elections should be held before Christmas and general election in Spring 2020

Gardaí at scene of multiple car crash on Navan RoadGardaí at scene of multiple car crash on Navan Road

Man arrested after being found with gun in KildareMan arrested after being found with gun in Kildare


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin has advice on making the most of this month to ensure eco-friendly propagation.Start rooting now for your plants’ success as a real central attraction

Hoping to exercise her body and inspire her mind, Natalie Bowen seeks out wellness in the mountains and river valleys of Val di Fassa.The path to relaxation is a summer hiking and biking trail in the Dolomites

The American city has declared 2019 a year of theatre. Here’s how to explore the best shows and much more.Peak performance: The art of getting under the skin of Chicago

Port put Portugal on the drinks map but the country’s wines are on the up – and offer amazing value at all price points, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Portuguese wines: The grapes may be unfamiliar but these top drops will be an instant hit

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »