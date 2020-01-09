News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Vandals smash windows causing 200-year-old homeless charity to shut its doors

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 07:31 AM

Dublin's oldest working charity says vandals smashed its windows and threatened staff, forcing it to shut yesterday.

The Mendicity Institution in The Liberties suffered a similar attack last summer.

The Institution opened in 1818 and has been helping people in Dublin for more than 200 years and serves 700 meals a day.

The charity says it prides itself on a welcoming ‘open door’ policy for all who need it but that they were forced to close yesterday after serious threats and vandalism.

A picture posted on Twitter showed the upstairs window of the centre on Island Street in the Liberties had been smashed.

In a follow-up tweet, the charity said they were "disheartened that at Government level, no value is placed on essential services, like ours, for Dublin’s homeless".

Last August, the organisation had to shut after a similar incident.

At the time, staff said they would have to consider whether or not to stop its open door policy.

TOPIC: Dublin

