Vandals dig up Cork streets, neatly stack paving slabs and fill holes with flowers

Some of the damage caused in Cork city over the weekend. Pic: Cork City Council.
By Olivia Kelleher
Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - 07:32 PM

Gardaí in Cork have launched an investigation after vandals dug up sections of a pavement in the city centre and then filled the holes with cut flowers and leaves.

Cork City Council staff found that large sections of concrete paving on city centre footpaths had been dug up over the bank holiday weekend.

The vandalism occurred at four different in places in the city centre, including side avenues off Patrick Street.

Some of the damage caused in Cork city over the weekend. Pic: Cork City Council.

The pieces of concrete paving slabs and bricks which had been dug up were left neatly stacked by the road.

The exposed sections of footpath were then carefully filled with cut flowers or green branches.

The local authority has launched an investigation into the incident and gardaí are to examine CCTV footage from local shops in a bid to track down the culprits.

Some of the damage caused in Cork city over the weekend. Pic: Cork City Council.

Gardaí and city council officials are baffled as to why the vandals would carefully stack the removed paving slabs and bricks beside the area which had just been dug up.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact their local Garda station.

